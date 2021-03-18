Ask HR: Why encourage this culture of taking shortcuts?

My organisation has beautifully crafted statements on what our values are, but no one seems to care when employees fail to demonstrate these values in their work. The management always makes excuses for staff who cut corners but deliver their targets. This tendency to excuse bad practice is bothering me. Should I sit and conform or should I leave?

You remind me of a man who checks and admires himself in the mirror only to forget what he looks like immediately he turns around because there was a disconnect between what he saw and who he ought to be. Many established organisations are clear about their mission and vision, and the skills required to achieve set objectives. Once this is done, the next step is to outline the principles guiding every employee, and to set boundaries. The final step is to stipulate the behavior and conduct expected of all employees, and this is where most companies stop, assuming that everyone will know how to behave.

The word ‘integrity,’ when left to individual interpretation, could turn problematic. For instance, many believe that standing up against corruption is an act of integrity. However, those same individuals see nothing wrong with using their employers’ time for personal gain, or undercutting a colleague to realise personal goals.

Once the conduct expected of every employee has been clearly stated, organisation heads should outline the unacceptable behaviours. This is what your employer needs to do to avoid misinterpretation. This will be useful when calling out bad bahaviour.

Your last statement is quite alarming, and you must stand firm for what you believe. If you compromise your values, it will be for quick gain, and the gratification you will feel will be temporary. You may be tempted to cut corners, but doing that may put your job at risk and jeopardise your career growth because you are known as a trustworthy employee. Worse, you may compromise your prospects of finding a new job as your reference won’t be so attractive. No employer wants to hire someone who deliberately disobeys laid down procedures. Your best option is to voice your concerns through acceptable channels, or quietly exit before the culture becomes too toxic.