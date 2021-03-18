Ask HR: Why encourage this culture of taking shortcuts?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • The word ‘integrity,’ when left to individual interpretation, could turn problematic. For instance, many believe that standing up against corruption is an act of integrity.


  • However, those same individuals see nothing wrong with using their employers’ time for personal gain, or undercutting a colleague to realise personal goals.

My organisation has beautifully crafted statements on what our values are, but no one seems to care when employees fail to demonstrate these values in their work. The management always makes excuses for staff who cut corners but deliver their targets. This tendency to excuse bad practice is bothering me. Should I sit and conform or should I leave?

