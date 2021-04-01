Ask HR: Why do some interviewers ask such intrusive questions?

Why do some prospective employers ask candidates to state their previous and current expectations in the CV and also produce their last or current pay slip when applying for a job? Is it right for them to ask for such confidential information?

This is an archaic practice. By the time any employer decides to establish a new role, an internal process is likely to have been undertaken in preparation for recruitment. These include identifying the key responsibilities of that role, skills, competencies and qualifications required, and the compensation structure for the new employee. Salaries are not just paid arbitrarily. They are pegged on research and benchmarking. Therefore, asking for such information from candidates is irrelevant, and can be easily used to disqualify candidates.

That said, it is your personal choice to share or conceal personal information. By failing to share, you may get disqualified, but if you are dealing with a fair employer and your CV stands out, you may still be considered.

Employers who adopt this retrogressive approach could be more concerned about their financial capability, leading them to narrow the search criteria, albeit at the risk of settling for an affordable but incompetent candidate. Two, employers will use this information to determine what to pay you by slightly increasing your salary. If you come across one like that, steer away from them, otherwise you will start work but shortly realise you are paid far less than your peers with similar duties.