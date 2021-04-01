Ask HR: Why do some interviewers ask such intrusive questions?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Employers who adopt this retrogressive approach could be more concerned about their financial capability, leading them to narrow the search criteria, albeit at the risk of settling for an affordable but incompetent candidate.


  • Two, employers will use this information to determine what to pay you by slightly increasing your salary.


  • If you come across one like that, steer away from them, otherwise you will start work but shortly realise you are paid far less than your peers with similar duties. 

Why do some prospective employers ask candidates to state their previous and current expectations in the CV and also produce their last or current pay slip when applying for a job? Is it right for them to ask for such confidential information?

