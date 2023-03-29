Ask HR: Why do expatriates get paid so much more than local employees?

I am a communication professional working at an NGO. Over time I have noticed that foreigners are paid so much higher than locals, for the same job. They get paid more than three times what I earn, and still get more allowances than I do. Why do you HR people do that?

Job evaluation is the process of determining the relative worth of a job. Jobs are evaluated and placed in respective grades according to their worth in terms of complexity, level of responsibility and impact to the organisation. The jobs are then clustered into job grades. Each grade ideally should have the salary banding that gives an indication of the pay. To develop the salary band, the organisation should conduct a market salary survey so as to have the relevant comparison and benchmarks. Expatriates should ideally be recruited to bring in expertise and knowledge that is not available locally. Some international NGOs also negotiate to have some positions occupied by expatriates from the country of the parent company.

There are certain considerations that are made while formulating the expatriate remuneration. Most times the expatriate is recruited to bring in expertise and global experience that the local talent does not possess. Since they are not locals, they have to be housed in neighborhoods that are considered secure based on advisories sent out by foreign embassies from time to time. The preference for specific neighborhoods inevitably inflate the rent and other costs. If they have school going children, the fees is likely to be high since the schools use international systems. Sometimes the expatriate is also paid allowances especially when on assignment to remote areas. There is also compensation for working away from home and during leave, there is an allowance for flights to their home countries. They must also be compensated for any significant fluctuations on the dollar exchange rate.

The remuneration therefore has to be sufficient to cover the additional expenses and also compensate the expatriate for the expertise and experience they bring. Not to sound defensive, but the issue of remuneration is an emotive one so I advise that you negotiate your pay based on the expertise you bring to the role and not comparisons. Comparing will most probably make you disgruntled and less effective in your work.