Ask HR: Why do employers tend to think so little of their staff?

To achieve liberation, we must calm our minds.

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Every employee engagement report I have seen contains divergent views between management and employees.


  • I have seen situations where the management considers providing meals to employees as a key incentive, only for the employees to feel like they are being given cheap food.

My employer is great and I like my job. But every time my colleagues and I are given branded merchandise as incentive or for recognition, I feel undervalued. I think they give us the products just to push them out of the warehouse. Why do employers do this to their employees?

