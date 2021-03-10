Ask HR: Why do employers tend to think so little of their staff?

My employer is great and I like my job. But every time my colleagues and I are given branded merchandise as incentive or for recognition, I feel undervalued. I think they give us the products just to push them out of the warehouse. Why do employers do this to their employees?

Many employers struggle to create the right balance between competing needs of various stakeholders, the biggest being managing the expectations of shareholders versus those of employees. Every employee engagement report I have seen contains divergent views between management and employees. I have seen situations where the management considers providing meals to employees as a key incentive, only for the employees to feel like they are being given cheap food.

Although I sympathise with your case, and while I suspect there is a misunderstanding somewhere, I am certain the management means well.

I hope your lack of appreciation for the products doesn’t mean you are not proud of what you produce and sell. That said, there are some obvious practices that can create the problems you are experiencing. If only short shelf-life products are offered, especially if they are consumables, your concerns may be founded. If your company deals in electronics and managers tend to give only phased out items, you have a point.

Rather than donate to strangers, it is good for employers to give employees products so that they can experience and enjoy them. That would make them good brand influencers. Premium products could still work as good incentives, but a frequent high performer who receives the same item over and over again will eventually become disengaged. Employees now know what they want, and all an employer needs to do is ask, rationalise and align emerging suggestions with available resources. This way, every incentive will not just be acceptable but also valuable to the recipients.

With workplaces becoming more and more diverse, there is need to understand the factors that create higher engagement in different groups, and to make every effort to cater for as many different groups as possible. Find a suitable way to share your feedback with your managers. They could be just waiting for the right moment to talk about it. Your say your employer is great, so help them become even greater.