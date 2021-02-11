Ask HR: Why did my boss wait for so long before making a counter offer?

I got a job in 2018 after job hunting for years. However, it broke my heart that my employers were offering very little in the way of compensation. My salary wasn’t anywhere near my net worth. Then, after five months of searching, I got a better offer, but my employer had the nerve to make a counter offer! What do I do?

I am curious to know how you assess your worth in relation to your salary. One of the ways to assess your value is to check how much your peers in the industry are earning. The other factor to consider is the skills and competencies you possess. Are they readily available in the job market? If you possess rare skills, your value increases. Today, individuals who’ve got skills in data collection, podcasting and other digital skills are on high demand in the media industry due to the digital wave sweeping across the industry.

Negotiating is an intricate art that can be learnt through practice. You must know your value, and have a specific figure in mind when negotiating with a recruiter. As a rule, always ask for between 20 and 30 per cent more than your current salary, of course considering other benefits offered. You also have to set an irreducible minimum. Fear not, for this will not be a deal breaker if the employer is really interested in what you have to offer. Often, you will reach an amicable agreement.

You must also consider the potential employer’s brand and how it will impact your future. Counteroffers from current employers must be approached with utmost caution. Why were you contemplating on leaving in the first place? Will the counteroffer cure your pain? If it won’t, don’t consider the offer.

In case you decide to renegotiate, be aware that some employers might view you as disloyal. If you work for cruel employer, he might send you packing when times get tough. Does the offer allow for career growth? How do you relate with your supervisor? Is she part of the team trying to convince you to stay? If not, she may make your stay very uncomfortable and even see you as a threat. Only stay if the offer gives you better remuneration and you derive satisfaction from the job. As a word of caution the counteroffer should be formalised before you reject the other offer.

Nation Media Group jwmuiruri@ke.natiionmedia.com

