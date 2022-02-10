Ask HR: Why can’t HR allow me to rescind my resignation letter?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • In your case there are two scenarios.


  • Either they were not keen to retain you and therefore your resignation was a welcome relief or they valued your contribution and did not want to lose you, but you insisted on resigning.


  • Your request to revoke your resignation during the notice period might have been misconstrued to mean that you were not giving the organisation the respect it deserves. 

I won a scholarship for further studies at a local university. I discussed it with my seniors and we agreed I should give a one-month notice, which I did. As I was serving my notice, the institution suspended the scholarship intake due to financial constraints. I asked if I could revoke my resignation letter. They refused and told me I should serve the notice and then reapply the job. I felt that was unfair as I had worked diligently for over five years. Was that the best course of action the employer could have taken?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.