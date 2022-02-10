Ask HR: Why can’t HR allow me to rescind my resignation letter?

I won a scholarship for further studies at a local university. I discussed it with my seniors and we agreed I should give a one-month notice, which I did. As I was serving my notice, the institution suspended the scholarship intake due to financial constraints. I asked if I could revoke my resignation letter. They refused and told me I should serve the notice and then reapply the job. I felt that was unfair as I had worked diligently for over five years. Was that the best course of action the employer could have taken?

When an employee resigns, it is costly to recruit a replacement in terms of time spent as well as the interview process which takes managers from their core responsibilities to sit and conduct interviews. The employer has also invested in your development from the trainings they have sponsored you for. Most times, the organisation is also loosing talent. Therefore, it is never good news when an employee who is productive and valued resigns.

In your case there are two scenarios. Either they were not keen to retain you and therefore your resignation was a welcome relief or they valued your contribution and did not want to lose you, but you insisted on resigning. Your request to revoke your resignation during the notice period might have been misconstrued to mean that you were not giving the organisation the respect it deserves.

Discuss the turn of events with your supervisor. He understands better your contribution to the department. It is possible that a replacement has been identified either internally or externally. If the replacement is internal, then perhaps formal documentation has already been issued. If it is an external one, the organisation may already have issued an appointment letter, therefore they risk being sued if they advise the candidate not to report. There is a likelihood that the candidate has also resigned from their current organisation. If the organisation truly valued your skills, they would have offered you an alternative role. However, since you resigned voluntarily, you cannot blame the employer for declining.