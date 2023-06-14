Ask HR: Why are some senior executives paid so much more than us?

I have been in the corporate world for about five years now as a middle level manager. Our senior executives are paid a lot of money, way more than us. How can HR justify this, yet we all work very hard to achieve company objectives?

Compensation disparities within corporate hierarchies has been a topic of significant debate and scrutiny. The discrepancy between the remuneration of senior executives and middle-level managers could raise questions about fairness. Questions also arise concerning how such gaps can be defended, especially where senior executives are perceived not to make contribution that is commensurate to their reward. By communicating factors that inform differences in pay, HR can help to enhance understanding of the rationale behind compensation structures.

One of the reasons offered for high executive compensation is the heft of the responsibility borne by senior executives. Executives are entrusted with making critical decisions that shape the long-term trajectory of an organisation. Their decisions directly impact an organisation’s growth, value, and sustainability. Consequently, their higher compensation reflects the magnitude of accountability, significant exposure to risk, and the wherewithal necessary to navigate complex business environments. Furthermore, the potential impact of executive decisions on stock prices and overall company performance inclines organisations to offer higher compensation as a means of rewarding value creation.

The market for top-tier executives is highly competitive, with companies vying for the most skilled and experienced leaders. The need to mitigate the risk of losing talent to rivals and secure skilled executives capable of driving success foments the drive to offer competitive compensation packages. Furthermore, seen as an aspiration, executive reward could stoke the ambition of individuals and encourage them to pay greater attention to their personal and professional development.

Not least, despite their seemingly generous perks, some senior executives have cited the cost of limited personal time and unseen loneliness of their positions. Many must also confront the trepidation that accompanies the daily risk of making decisions that could set off the wrong set of dominoes, possibly ending in an untimely journey home. Whatever personal cost executives may incur in their roles, however, their pay should be anchored on their output. Incidentally, supposing you became a senior executive, how would you wish to be compensated?