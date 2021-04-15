Ask HR: Who should I or shouldn’t I list in my resume as a referee?

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Unless the application explicitly requests for references, do not provide any names.


  • Instead, indicate that you will provide references upon request. This gives you sufficient time to update your referees on any new career information.

I just graduated and I am looking to apply for a job, but I have been asked to give three professional references. I have been thinking about who to include in that list, but I am not sure if my choices are all suitable. Can you help me come to a decision? Who counts as a professional reference and what makes for a good reference in my case?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.