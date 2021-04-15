Ask HR: Who should I or shouldn’t I list in my resume as a referee?

I just graduated and I am looking to apply for a job, but I have been asked to give three professional references. I have been thinking about who to include in that list, but I am not sure if my choices are all suitable. Can you help me come to a decision? Who counts as a professional reference and what makes for a good reference in my case?

A referee is someone who can vouch for you based on your character and professional abilities. It could be people you have related closely with such as your high school teachers and university lecturers. Choose the ones whose lessons you excelled in. Your pastor can also talk about your character and is a good choice if you are one who participates in church activities. In case you have been through an internship, your supervisor can also be your referee. You could also name a senior colleague with whom you worked on a certain project.

Your participation in sports and other extra curriculum activities will also count in your reference, and your general conduct towards your fellow students is also important. Being a prefect or leader will demonstrate your leadership traits. However, it is important to find out if the referee you’ve identified is willing to appear on your CV. Do not assume that everyone will give positive feedback about you. A wrong choice of referees can render you jobless irrespective of your professional credentials.

Unless the application explicitly requests for references, do not provide any names. Instead, indicate that you will provide references upon request. This gives you sufficient time to update your referees on any new career information. Also, make a habit of staying in touch. Don’t only look for them when in need of a professional reference, and don’t include your relatives because most of them will be biased. If you continuously fail to get a job, consider changing your referees.

Some referees give negative feedback about a candidate, only for recruiters to find out that they had personal vendetta. This mostly happens if you front a referee with whom you had strained relationships and who wasn’t happy that you left the organisation. Recruiters should first verify such negative claims by referees.