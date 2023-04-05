Ask HR: Which is better? A degree in HR or a higher diploma?

I am an avid reader of the Daily Nation DN2 Ask HR page. I needed to borrow wisdom from you. I do have an interest in human resource as a career, but I only have a diploma in HR which is not KNEC certified. I do not know what direction to take from here, whether to do a degree, higher diploma or CHRP.

HR is a career worthy investing in. I am glad to share my advice as you consider joining a profession I so much love. First, HR has key areas of specialisation that are key in shaping your career. I urge that you do some research, and be clearer on the key areas of expertise that you would like to pursue, and align these to market trends. Some emerging skills that are in more demand globally include deeper understanding of strategic business continuity, HR data analytics, human bias and effect at the workplace, hybrid work models, virtual reality benefits, gig economy, human machine interface experts, climate change and environmental interface at the workplace.

Now, to your question. Do you need a degree first, or you could use your current non-KNEC diploma to advance to a higher HR diploma, then to full HR certification? My view is both options are possible, but have pros and cons. If you start your career with lower academic qualifications, your career growth is likely to stagnate. Scan through job postings of any roles you aspire to move to, and take note of what is required.

Match these requirements with your qualifications, taking note of your limitations. Then draw a plan that will work to get you not just the immediate role, but is likely to open doors for many other strategic roles higher up your career. I suppose you may be concerned about the finances and time investment required at higher diploma and degree levels. Take the option that will bring you more value in the long run. Either qualifications will get you to CHRM certification, but the level of experience required will vary. You need to exercise judgment on the right academic background to support you to the highest level, work experience notwithstanding.

Certifications outside KNEC must be considered carefully. I urge you to always ascertain that your diploma is from a reputable examining body, whose standards are acceptable and approved, and can get you exemptions whenever you desire to pursue a degree, or higher certification. You may need to have a letter of attestation to support your non-KNEC diploma certificate, to be confident in the best steps towards your HR career. A visit to CHRM to discuss their requirements would be a good place to start.