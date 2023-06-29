Ask HR: When does personal fashion breach decency?

As an HR Manager for a local bank, I have challenges with some of our younger colleagues who wear rather indecent clothes to the office which I consider unprofessional. When does personal fashion breach decency? When should we intervene?

While personal fashion is a form of self-expression and individuality, it becomes pertinent to discern when it veers into indecency and necessitates intervention. Decency in personal fashion is a subjective concept that varies across cultures, industries, and organisational contexts. Generally, decent attire would uphold a certain level of modesty, professionalism, and respect for oneself and others.

It may include attire that is not inordinately revealing, provocative, or distracting in a workplace environment. While personal expression is essential, in a world without limits, chaos could flourish. How might you determine whether personal fashion breaches decency? First, the nature of the industry plays a crucial role.

In a typically conservative field like banking, where maintaining trust and projecting professionalism is paramount, stricter standards may be upheld compared to a creative industry. Secondly, organisational culture and customer expectations may also influence the boundaries of decency. If key stakeholders perceive staff attire to be inappropriate, intervention may be necessary to avert the risk of compromising the bank's reputation.

Intervening in matters of personal fashion should be approached delicately, ensuring open communication, fairness, and sensitivity.

It is possible to establish clear dress code policies that outline acceptable attire, taking into account industry norms and the organisational culture. Educational initiatives, such as workshops on professional appearance and grooming, can also foster awareness and provide guidance for appropriate clothing choices. In cases where employees’ attire consistently breaches decency standards, discreet one-on-one conversations can be initiated to address the concern, focusing on the impact it may have on the individuals’ professional image and the work environment.