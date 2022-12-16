Ask HR: What tips for success do you have for a new manager?

I have just concluded my performance review and received the good news that I will be promoted to managerial level. Though I knew this day would come dues to my performance over several years, I am a bit anxious as I will now be supervising my six peers. What tips can you give me to succeed in leading this team to success?

Congratulations on your promotion. What a great way to end this year that has been full of different challenges. Your employer will be happy if you start exploring ways to be better at this new assignment. Many employees value purpose and thrive in a place where they feel valued. It is not always about the salary, and I am glad you are open to explore different options. I will share a few tips on how you could keep you team highly motivated to deliver their objectives, and also to enjoy their work.

First, evaluate the leadership skills and behaviors of your past managers, and take note of both what you admired and dreaded. This is important because employees pick good and bad traits from their leaders, and without much thought pass them down to those they lead. Actions speak louder than words. Employees hardly respect bosses who load their authority over their subordinates, raise their voices as they speak to them or reprimand them in front of others.

Keep off any intimidation, micromanagement, mistrust, entitlement, or expecting the team to always agree with you. Desire to be a coach, and not always an instructor. Your team will be looking for you to help them be better, by pointing out areas of improvement and eliminating distractions. Do your best to keep your team focused on important things, not by directing them, but pointing them to the bigger goal and allowing them to find their way there. Be available for consultations, do not be carried away by your status to an extent where you lose touch with reality.

Communication remains critical at all stages of the employment cycle. Be sure to keep the team well informed of anything that affects their work or their status of employment. Keep work performance conversations real and frequent. Do not wait for three months to give important feedback, otherwise you just create room for more failure. Imagine how you would feel when a valuable colleague or friend fails to give you valuable feedback, only for them to say “I knew I need to say something but did not know how to say it.’ You must know where to start, no matter how difficult the conversation is. Your team will value you for that. Remember that your team desires an authentic relationship with you, so you must invest in your emotional intelligence and self-awareness to gain respect from your team, peers and customers.

