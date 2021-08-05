Ask HR: What should one do to break the monotony of routine work?

What should one do to break the monotony of routine work?

Perhaps you possess unique skills that your supervisor does not want to lose by transferring you



I have been working on the same desk for six years. I do the same things every day. As such, my work has become very boring and I have lost my mojo. I recently talked to my boss about transferring me to another department, but he refused. I can’t imagine doing the same job for another year. What do I do?

Over the six years, have you acquired new skills? The workplace is evolving rapidly thanks to technological shifts and changing consumer habits. There are new professional roles emerging that were not previously there. To remain relevant, employees must continuously acquire new skills.

Start by scanning your job environment and identify the new skills needed, then enrol in the relevant programmes. Training need not be expensive. You can get the knowledge by attending webinars, on-demand training or by using learning tools like Linkedin and Udemy.

You can also learn from experienced colleagues by working closely with them. When you are multi-skilled, you won’t struggle too much to find a job. It is also possible that you possess unique skills that your supervisor does not want to lose by transferring you to another department. If this is the case, it is your responsibility to groom another member of your team so that your next career move does not affect operations.

Apart from your skills, are you a good team player? Sometimes organisations do not want to transfer a problematic employee to another department. Are you aware of the skills required in the department you are interested in moving to? Have you talked to your colleagues or head of department to inquire if there is a role that is aligned to your skills and interests?

Also, could you be fatigued and suffering burnout? If so, consider taking a break from your normal routine because even if your move to another department, you will still not be enthusiastic in your new role. Once you get information on the skills required, talk to your supervisor and say that you are willing to learn the required skills. Ask him to be your “sponsor” and talk to his peer in the department you are interested in to consider you when an opportunity arises. Don’t give up. Actively multitask, and continuously engage with your supervisor to make the transfer a reality.