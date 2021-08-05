Ask HR: What should one do to break the monotony of routine work?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Start by scanning your job environment and identify the new skills needed, then enrol in the relevant programmes.


  • Training need not be expensive. You can get the knowledge by attending webinars, on-demand training or by using learning tools like Linkedin and Udemy.

What should one do to break the monotony of routine work?
Perhaps you possess unique skills that your supervisor does not want to lose by transferring you

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.