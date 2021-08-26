Ask HR: What should I do when I am unable to solve colleagues’ personal challenges

As a HR Officer in charge of welfare, people share their troubles with me often but I don’t always know how to bear their burdens, leave alone my own challenges. Sometimes I feel bogged down and it becomes difficult to help others. Should HR people be supermen and superwomen when it comes to solving challenges at work? What should I do?

Everyone, regardless of profession, faces challenges. Some challenges are common across professions while others are peculiar to certain professions. HR professionals are neither a special breed of human beings that enjoys exemption from the travails of work nor are they specially insulated against the bumps and bruises that form part of normal career experience.

Are you cornered by the challenges that you face personally in your career or more by the toll of attempting to digest the troubles of colleagues? Are you the only individual in HR assigned the responsibility of listening to colleagues that are facing difficulties? Do you have a confidante in HR with whom you can commiserate? Is your boss able to listen to you when you go through rough patches at work? With the commitment to confidentiality requiring that you should not drain emotional effluent into the stream of gossip, you have to find wholesome means of cathartic release.

It can be easy to forget your wellbeing when evangelising mental wellness to your fellow colleagues. Have you access to counselling services? People are more likely to ignore mental distress than physical pain in part because of the stigma associated with lapses in mental wellness. This stigma could include disempowering and misleading beliefs such as the irreversibility of impaired mental health or implied weakness on the part of those afflicted by interruptions in their emotional wellbeing.