Ask HR: What should I do when I am unable to solve colleagues’ personal challenges

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • It can be easy to forget your wellbeing when evangelising mental wellness to your fellow colleagues. Have you access to counselling services?


  • People are more likely to ignore mental distress than physical pain in part because of the stigma associated with lapses in mental wellness.


  • This stigma could include disempowering and misleading beliefs such as the irreversibility of impaired mental health or implied weakness on the part of those afflicted by interruptions in their emotional wellbeing. 

As a HR Officer in charge of welfare, people share their troubles with me often but I don’t always know how to bear their burdens, leave alone my own challenges. Sometimes I feel bogged down and it becomes difficult to help others. Should HR people be supermen and superwomen when it comes to solving challenges at work? What should I do?

