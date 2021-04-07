Ask HR: What should I do when bored with my current role but love my job?

I have worked for my current employer for the past ten years and now want to leave and try a new one. I have a good job that is well paying but want some variety as sometimes I feel bored with my current role. What do you do when you get bored in your career?

Most careers will have crests, plateaus and troughs. How has your career experience been? What is your career objective? Have you grown professionally and personally over the decade? Have you changed roles or supervisors over time? Have you been rewarded and felt appreciated for your contributions at work? How challenging do you find your job? Do you enjoy positive rapport with your colleagues? Is your employer’s organisational culture consistent with your personal values? Do you know how your employer’s employee value proposition compares with those of similar organisations?

What bores you the most at work? Is it the tasks, your boss, the environment or simply disaffection with the old and familiar? What else could resuscitate your enthusiasm? There are indeed times we need to move from one organisation to another in order to find greater career fulfilment. Other times we need to peel away the veneer of familiarity that coats our blessings over time in order to cherish them. Your move should be informed by your career aspirations, not tenure. Does the solution necessarily lie with a new employer? How might you instigate variety in your current environment? What more could you do? What do you need to do in preparation for your next role? True, you might not know the fortunes that lie across the fence unless you move, yet mind the cost of your bet. So, is it your environment or your mind that you need to change? Give a thought to The Door, a poem by Jessie Belle Rittenhouse:

There was a door stood long ajar

That one had left for me,

While I went trying other doors

To which I had no key.

And when at last I turned to seek

The refuge and the light,

A gust of wind had shut the door

And left me in the night.