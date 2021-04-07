Ask HR: What should I do when bored with my current role but love my job?

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • There are indeed times we need to move from one organisation to another in order to find greater career fulfilment.


  • Other times we need to peel away the veneer of familiarity that coats our blessings over time in order to cherish them.


  • Your move should be informed by your career aspirations, not tenure.

I have worked for my current employer for the past ten years and now want to leave and try a new one. I have a good job that is well paying but want some variety as sometimes I feel bored with my current role. What do you do when you get bored in your career?

