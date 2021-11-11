Ask HR: What should I do to become a better listener?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Do your best to listen attentively. You will not hear much of any conversation if you are flipping through your phone, texting, answering calls or rummaging through your drawers.


  • This is also disrespectful to the person you are listening to, so do your best to pay attention.


  • Don’t be the kind that waits for the right time to say, ‘Oh my goodness, I had a similar experience’ and then you go ahead to narrate your story. Just listen.

I like getting feedback from people to improve myself and be better at my work. I recently sought feedback from my peers, boss and team and one common area of improvement was that I should work on my listening skills. This was a little disappointing to me. I always thought that this is one of my strengths. I would like to improve. Any tips on how and where to begin?

