Ask HR: What should I do to become a better listener?

I like getting feedback from people to improve myself and be better at my work. I recently sought feedback from my peers, boss and team and one common area of improvement was that I should work on my listening skills. This was a little disappointing to me. I always thought that this is one of my strengths. I would like to improve. Any tips on how and where to begin?

Seeking feedback is often the easiest part. Having the courage to objectively evaluate the outcome and apply recommended outcomes, however, is more admirable. Receiving and accepting the good, bad and the ugly information about how others see us, and taking it positively, is usually hard for most people.

As human beings, we tend to perceive ourselves as inherently good. It is easy to see other people’s flaws, but when our weaknesses are pointed out, we tend to be defensive. We obsess over who said what, when, why, and try to relate the comment to some incident, basically for our own comfort. To see you explore ways of improving your listening skills is commendable.

To begin with, how can you tell someone is listening to you when you are speaking to them? How can you tell they are dismissive? We are usually advised to do unto others as we would like them to do to us. In your next conversation, strive to do to others the things that make you feel you are being heard.

Do your best to listen attentively. You will not hear much of any conversation if you are flipping through your phone, texting, answering calls or rummaging through your drawers. This is also disrespectful to the person you are listening to, so do your best to pay attention. Don’t be the kind that waits for the right time to say, ‘Oh my goodness, I had a similar experience’ and then you go ahead to narrate your story. Just listen.

Take note that your mood and facial expression is a reflection of how you are relating to what you are hearing, so avoid any expressions that maybe seen as dismissive, threatening or mocking, and instead prompt the person with nods, interjecting with ‘aha’ or ‘oh yeah’ to let them know you are following. Where information is not clear, ask short questions to be sure you do not miss out on any important detail. At the end of every conversation, there will be an opportunity for you to respond. Keep the conversation focused on the issues shared.

This is not the time to share all that you have always wanted to say and never had the opportunity to. Then, remember to keep your tone suitable to the discussion, be empathetic, apologise if you need to and affirm where necessary.