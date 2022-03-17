Ask HR: What should I do about a boss who takes all the credit?

What do you really do with a boss who never acknowledges the input of his team? I work so hard to meet my targets but hardly get recognised by my supervisor. He recently took credit for my work involving a client I had worked so hard to bring on board. He has done this to my colleagues as well and we feel like no one cares about us our good work.

Whereas many organisations create structures that encourage team recognition, the glory hog syndrome is still quite common at the workplace. While healthy competition is encouraged, there is always need to safeguard employees from unhealthy practices that kill team spirit, especially power grabbers who love the spotlight without putting in commensurate effort. If such guidelines exist within your organisation, use available framework to resolve the issue without seeming disrespectful. It is your right to be given due credit for your ideas and work. Also, remaining silent is likely affect your career growth, motivation, self-worth and eventually, your performance.

First, evaluate the issue at hand to be sure it is common practice and not just a one-off mistake. If you realise there is a pattern and possibly a deliberate effort to take advantage of your ideas, take note of the specific incidents and reflect. You may discover the boss feels insecure as you may have expertise in your work, or have been in the organisation longer. You could be more deliberate at sharing more details and possibly document information so that he does not feel threatened. Sometimes people glory hog to compensate for their incompetence or insecurity. Do not compete with your boss. Instead, make him shine and you all shine together.

But, don’t blame yourself. Seek to have a meeting without further delay to avoid deepening the conflict or arousing feelings of resentment on your part. You could take advantage of a business meeting and raise this up privately. Raising it up as an area of improvement during your performance review meeting is another great opportunity, depending on how often such meetings are held. When the opportunity comes you could say, ‘I was surprised to know that further discussions have been held with client x whom, as you know, I have been in contact with and was just about to close the deal with. I wanted to know how I may help since I had covered much ground and I still have a good relationship with them.” His response will give you an opportunity to raise all your concerns and lead to reasonable conclusions.