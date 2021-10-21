Ask HR: What is the use of surveys when nobody takes feedback seriously?

For the last three years, my employer has been conducting regular surveys on employee welfare. During this period, however, our grievances have remained the same. Does management really take our feedback into consideration or what’s the point of these exercises?

Count yourself lucky to be working for an employer interested in getting employee feedback on the work culture and other employment aspects. This is not a requirement under the employment law but rather a recommended practice in HR.

That said, employee surveys become null and void when there is no commitment to make follow ups. Often, blame game ensues mostly from employees who believe the employer has the sole responsibility of ensuring that there is a conducive culture in the workplace. Yet the culture of any organisation is built by the actions of both employer and employee. However, there might be elements of the culture that only the employer can address, especially the ones that require financing.

The employer has a responsibility to give feedback to the employees on the outcome of the survey. This should be shared per department because the concerns might be different. Sharing to a smaller team also increases chances of more participation, and therefore, better understanding of the results. Management should encourage staff to form smaller focus group discussions to suggest solutions to specific concerns, which are then presented to the HODs by the team champion.

What is important to note is that there might be grievances that might not be solved due to certain constraints, especially the ones related to remuneration. Therefore, employees have to be reasonable and also appreciate the effort from the employer. Management must be transparent by communicating the actions that they will be able to implement and the suggestions that are not feasible. That said, it is good practice to resolve the concerns raised in one survey before commissioning a similar survey. As an individual, has your voice been heard in giving suggestions for resolving concerns raised by you and your colleagues? Or do you see this as a responsibility for your manager? You are the wearer of the shoe, so take an active role in giving suggestions on how best to address the concerns.