Ask HR: What is the right way to resign from a job you really liked?

What is the right way to quit a job you enjoy and with bosses who have been amazing to you when an even better opportunity presents itself?

It is said that most employees don’t leave organisations, they leave their bosses. You are lucky you have good bosses who you enjoy working with. The relationship with your boss influences the work culture and if it is toxic, even if you have an extremely good opportunity, you will be very restless. Before you take the decision to leave, find out the work culture of the prospective employer and most importantly, check who is the boss. It is important to establish if this is a new or existing role. If it is an existing role, establish what happened to the previous job holder. This is important because it might be that the opportunity is good but there are challenges of either a bad boss or structural issues, for example, insufficient resourcing.

I assume that since you have a good relationship with your boss, you have discussed with them career growth opportunities within the organisation. If you have not, discussions on leaving to pursue a better opportunity externally will be difficult to initiate. Ensure that during your appraisal sessions you discuss growth opportunity and express the desire to grow internally.

If growth opportunities are not forthcoming internally, search externally. Inform your boss that you have enjoyed working for the organisation and they have given you a great opportunity to grow, learn new skills, and established a profound social and professional network. However, you have found an opportunity externally which you would like to take. Indicate that you will serve your contractual notice and will also be available to ensure smooth transition. Let it be known that in future, you would be willing to come back to the organisation if there is a suitable role that matches your competencies.