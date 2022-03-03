Ask HR: What is the right way to resign from a job you really liked?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • During the notice period, continue carrying out your responsibility normally.


  • The employer will judge you on how you behave during the transition period and they might judge you harshly based on just one month.


  • Therefore, be vigilant to avoid tarnishing your otherwise good name. If given an opportunity for an exit interview, focus on issues,  not personalities. This is not an opportunity to settle scores.

What is the right way to quit a job you enjoy and with bosses who have been amazing to you when an even better opportunity presents itself?

