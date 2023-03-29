Ask HR: What is the right way to quit a job?

I have been here for a year and a new and better opportunity has come calling. It took a while for me to settle down, and even as I leave, I have no regrets, but I want to be professional. My generation has been accused of leaving workplaces unprofessionally but I want to do it right, even though I would not come back to this company.

You ask a very important question, especially for Gen Zs who have a tendency to abruptly walk out. Employment is a contract between an employee and the employer, and is governed by the contents all parties sign into. Like any other agreement, there is a clause that allows an employee to leave. It requires a handover of pending work, and any assets assigned to them.

First, check your contract and comply with requirements you signed into. Prepare your letter and share it with your supervisor. I note that despite being there for a year you never felt settled. Whereas this may have something to do with your supervisor, it is important to speak to him or her and foster good relationship as you leave. There may come a time when a new employer may find it necessary to check why you left this organisation, or perhaps to confirm the kind of work you did. Some employees are excited about new jobs, and may wish to jump ship quickly. Always remember to fulfil the requirements of your contract. In fact, unprocedural departure has consequences. Some employers will withhold final pay until a proper handover is completed, not to punish the employee, but to mitigate any grievance and to comply with the law.

I note that you would not consider working for your current employer in future. Allow me to advise you. It is important to understand why this is so to avoid any recurrence of unpleasant situations at your next stop. List down the things that led you to this conclusion. Popular reasons range from lack of connection with the vision, undervaluing employees, uncompetitive salary benefits, poor work environment to overwork, burnout and unethical practices. Make a point to investigate how things are where you are headed. It would be a pity if you were to land at a similar environment or worse. Make a list of the things that matter most to you, including the ones you would not negotiate and always evaluate potential employers against this list. Lastly, do not forget that organisations learn and improve to remain relevant, and this company, after fixing its challenges, may become an employer of choice in a few years. Keep an open mind.