Ask HR: What is so different or new about the proposed Bill to regulate managers?

We have been made aware of a Bill that seeks to establish a professional body to regulate managers. What is all this about? Are human resources managers included as part of the managers to be supervised? And, how will this body be different from the Institute of Human Resource Management(IHRM) that regulates our profession? Is this really necessary?

You must be referring to the Certified Managers Bill, 2021concerning which there has been commentaries from a variety of pundits. Most of these commentaries express misgivings about the purpose of the Bill, never mind that it is meant to ‘establish the Institute of Certified Managers and to provide for a legal framework for the registration and regulation of the standards and practice of the profession.’ The Institute of Certified Managers is intended to develop and regulate the ‘management profession’, and the benefactors of the Bill presumably expect managers of all sorts to be subject to the regulations thereof.

The role of ICM is ‘to establish, monitor and publish standards of professional competence, practice and experience in the practice of management.’ The Bill envisages that ICM will prepare curricula for managerial practice, conduct exams as well as consider and approve applications for registration of individuals as Certified Managers. In short, the Certified Managers Bill, 2021 is ultimately meant to be for managers what, for example, the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act is for doctors and dentists.

Some issues appear to have been given insufficient attention in the creation of the Bill. Who is a manager? Does a manager become one merely by designation or by the content of one’s role? Who should decide whether one is a manager or not? Can management be a professional field like law, teaching or engineering? Based on the way it is drafted, all managers would be subject to the Bill regardless of their profession. Are all managers the same? Is the manager of a candy shop the same as the one who manages a supermarket? Should a General Manager be under the jurisdiction of ICM any more than a Chief Executive Officer?

Is the Bill the panacea for enhancing the quality of management in our organisations? You need not cast lots to find the answer.