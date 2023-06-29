Ask HR: What happens if the victim denies being sexually harassed?

I was recently appointed HR manager and I am facing a peculiar scenario. A male colleague has been accused of sexually harassing a female colleague by touching her inappropriately. The same person has also been accused of using foul language especially when out of office on assignment. Strangely, the young lady who he is accused of harassing denies being sexually harassed. She says the man is his friend of many years. What happens in such a case? Also, does discussing sex subjects constitute sexual harassment?

The Employment Act 2007 requires all organisations that employ more than 20 staff to have a Sexual Harassment Policy to govern how employees interact with each other. In your case, the alleged victim has denied and said that the accused colleague is a friend. The two are adults and if they are in a relationship, platonic or otherwise, then this accusation is baseless. However, they should not engage with each other in a manner that causes discomfort to other colleagues. They should maintain decency when interacting with each other at the office. It will not be possible to initiate a sexual harassment disciplinary procedure since there is no complaint.

Touching an unwilling party inappropriately constitutes harassment, and so does sending unwelcome messages or photos that are suggestive or contain nudity, or using profane language towards a colleague. Even if the harassment is not directed to anyone in particular, using profane language with colleagues whether in the office or out in the field is a cause for disciplinary action especially if the colleagues report the matter.

The aggrieved party must file a formal complaint to the HR department and state whether there were any witnesses. Messages sent on phone or WhatsApp can also be used as evidence. You can only investigate a case after a formal complaint is filed and proof of accusation is availed in writing. The policy should include a clause that any malicious reporting of harassment will not be tolerated and false witnesses will themselves be subjected to disciplinary procedure.

I note that the lady is young. Is the accused gentleman more senior to the lady? In some instances, junior employees might shy from confirming harassment for fear of victimisation. In such a case, you as HR must assure the lady that she will be protected and encourage her to be honest. She can also confide in someone she trusts. The organisation must take disciplinary action against all accused perpetrators, who can either be men or women.

