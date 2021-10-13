Ask HR: What exactly should I look out for in a new job contract?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • The world of work has changed and the focus has moved to productivity rather than the number of hours worked.


  • However, it is still important for the contract to stipulate the working hours as well as days of the week that you should take a break.


  • The law provides for a minimum of one rest day in seven days.

I have friends who signed job contracts and ended up working in environments where they felt like they were enslaved and the employer could fire them without notice. What key aspects should I look for in a job contract before I sign up for a job to ensure I don't get short changed?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.