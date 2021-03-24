Ask HR: What exactly is executive presence and why is it important? 

My line manager gave me feedback during my annual performance review saying that I need to have executive presence. It is not very clear what this means beyond doing my job and doing it well. How can I look executive yet I am working from home? What exactly is executive presence and how do you get it?

The notion of executive presence is often veiled in mystery with its definitions attempting to seize a quality that is intangible yet unmistakable. Although it may not yield to the rigours of scientific measurement, pundits suggest that executive presence largely comprises gravitas and the ability to inspire confidence in others, especially senior management, that one is capable of great career achievements. Access to career opportunities mostly depends on the confidence decision makers have in an individual. The more senior one becomes the more executive presence becomes important.

Some people may be naturally gifted at it but it is possible to build and improve one’s executive presence. Can you communicate your career vision with conviction in a two-minute elevator ride with a senior executive, your team or other key stakeholders? Invest in building communication skills. Can you communicate clearly and concisely? Can you speak truth to power with respect, and be tough when needed? Remember one of the most important skills in communication is the ability to listen attentively, without which meaningful connection with others is not possible.

Since organisations teem with competing opinions and priorities, political adeptness, in part the ability to positively influence stakeholders and sensitive situations, may enhance your executive presence provided your work performance record is solid. How do others experience you? Increase your self-awareness. Seek feedback from family, seniors, peers and subordinates. How do you behave under duress? Are you serially temperamental or even-keeled? Does your comportment fit with the seniority level to which you aspire? What impression do you create with your dressing and grooming? Besides performance, your ticket to the next level might be cut from how you behave, talk and look.