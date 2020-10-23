Ask HR: What exactly do I need to do to get above average ratings at work?

I have a colleague whose performance is often rated above average yet he doesn’t do anything extra ordinary. Some of us think he gets good grades simply because he plays office politics. Just what should I do in order to post an above average performance rating?



Performance assessment can be an emotive subject, especially because of the linkage between assigned performance ratings, reward and career development opportunities. Further, the effect of a poor performance rating on self-esteem could impoverish one’s appreciation of the fairness and objectivity of performance assessment.

Consider a few questions. Are individual performance goals clearly linked to the organisation’s objectives? Are they measurable? Are they set mutually between supervisor and direct report? Mutually agreed goals that have clear timelines and output facilitate more objective performance assessment.

Is there a mechanism of periodically checking the progress of performance against targets? Such pit stops provide useful glimpses of the eventual performance rating and impetus for making necessary course corrections. Is there a mechanism of adjudicating the objectivity of performance ratings in your organisation?

Seeking the considered views of key stakeholders on both quantitative and qualitative performance dimensions could prove useful in validating or moderating performance ratings. That said, exceptional performance is rarely private. Others can see it.

Have you ever agreed with a poor performance rating from your supervisor? Have you ever disagreed with an outstanding performance rating? Is your concern that your colleague frequently attains an above average performance rating or that your rating is beneath his?

If you can only agree with your own performance rating, then you have a self-imposed handicap.

A false self-assessment poses a hindrance greater than a subjective performance rating. Playing politics may carry derogatory connotations, but not if it means cultivating relationships with stakeholders that enable you better make your contribution and enhance your performance. Mind your own lane, not your colleague’s, and engage in competition, not comparison.

