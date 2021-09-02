Ask HR: What do you say to my colleague who agrees to everything?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • The best way of dealing with such a scenario is to create a safe space and encourage him to share his ideas.


  • You see, most agreeable people are not incompetent, but rather sensitive.


  • They hold back to protect themselves from any guilt resulting from hurting other people’s feelings. Encouraging him to share his ideas, showing him that you value his input, 

My colleague plays it safe by being too agreeable. We work closely together and we often have to make key decisions, but he just waits for my suggestions and heartily agrees. How do I speak to him without hurting his feelings?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.