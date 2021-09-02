Ask HR: What do you say to my colleague who agrees to everything?

My colleague plays it safe by being too agreeable. We work closely together and we often have to make key decisions, but he just waits for my suggestions and heartily agrees. How do I speak to him without hurting his feelings?

We all have that wise but quiet friend who is often annoyingly agreeable to all suggestions, even when they know it is wrong. At the work place where everyone is expected to play their strengths and skills to gets tasks completed, having a colleague like this can be quite a drag. True, we all have different personalities, and indeed this is a blessing because otherwise the world would be a rather dull place. The moment we know how to encourage and coexist harmoniously, we can accomplish great things.

Have you considered how your personality could be contributing to this situation? Perhaps your “agreeable” colleague is wondering what to do with his know-it-all colleague. Maybe he feels ignored and wonders why you never give him an opportunity to speak. The best way of dealing with such a scenario is to create a safe space and encourage him to share his ideas. You see, most agreeable people are not incompetent, but rather sensitive. They hold back to protect themselves from any guilt resulting from hurting other people’s feelings. Encouraging him to share his ideas, showing him that you value his input, and lead him on with nods and prompting questions to make him more comfortable.

But, you could also be dealing with a case of role and skill mismatch. Could his skills be unsuitable to the work assigned? It is safe to be quiet and agreeable when you have no understanding of the issue at hand, rather than speak and confirm your ignorance. You could raise this with your supervisor and have it checked through his overall performance. It could also be that you are dealing with an intelligent person who has been placed in a role he has no interest in. If this is the case, look for a suitable time to raise this up, not as criticism, but as a genuine concern. Start by asking him, ‘What is your dream career?’ or ‘Who is your dream employer?’ If he mentions something unrelated to what you do, or a dream employer in a totally different industry, there lies the problem. Keep the conversation going and encourage him to pursue his passion, or ask your supervisor to move either of you out.