Ask HR: What do I say when asked to talk about one of my failures?

I recently went to an interview and was asked to share a work experience where I encountered failure, or made a mistake. I was caught off guard and struggled to answer, so I want to be better prepared next time. How should I tackle such a question?

First , put yourself in the shoes of the other party and think of what you would be looking for in the answer. When I ask this type of question in my interviews, I usually look out for various qualities such as authenticity, genuine self-reflection and sincerity. I am keen to see whether the candidate owns or shifts blame. It is very easy to genuinely share a mistake that happened and then quickly move to apportioning blame to others and exonerate self. Passing blame is a clear indicator that a person is afraid of taking responsibility, never learns and hence sees no need to improve.

Another area I like to observe is how the candidate acknowledges the key lesson learnt from the situation, and how they ensure such a mistake never happens again. I am also keen to see that the example given is relevant to the role. Some candidates will find it safe to speak of social or family incidents, but you should always tie your answers to the role. I would thus be keen to see that you are a keen listener and that you keep to the scope of the question instead of looking for a safe answer. I have seen candidates pause and think hard, and this is either a sign that you could be overthinking the question, or perhaps the incidents may have been too many and you are not sure which one to share. As you prepare for any interview, do not limit yourself to the standard work achievement questions as that is already evident in your CV. Your preparation should focus more on how you will demonstrate problem solving and relationship management skills.

You could give an example where you misinterpreted a policy and made a wrong decision. Share how you realised this error, and avoid making it look like you are too smart. If someone pointed it out, say so. Giving credit to others speaks well of your character. State the consequences arising from the mistake and how you resolved it, including reviewing the policy to make it succinct, sensitising others over the matter and owning up to your supervisor about the mistake. An alternative would be an example of a work relationship that you did not manage well but after reflections you saw the need to revisit the issue, and apologised to the other party. We learn through mistakes, and the panel knows you are no exception.