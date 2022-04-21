Ask HR: What do I do with this staff member who always misses work due to alcohol abuse?

I am the assistant general manager of a local manufacturing company. We have this colleague who is brilliant at his work and a real asset to the company, but he abuses alcohol and I fear that he will lose his job eventually. He misses coming to work especially on Mondays without proper reason. How do you discipline such an individual?



The extent to which alcohol abuse affects the workplace may not be fully apparent to the casual observer. The more obvious signs of alcohol abuse could manifest at the workplace in various ways including unexplained absence from work. There have been stories of individuals keeping stock of their drink hidden in desk drawers for furtive consumption at work. The impact of alcohol abuse, even in respect of individuals who are sufficiently discreet about it, can nevertheless undermine wellbeing and productivity.

Alcohol abuse can be different from alcohol consumption. Does the said colleague report to work reeking of alcohol? Are they so visibly affected by drink that it affects their speech, social manner, and performance at work? Besides the absence, how else is the said colleague’s alcohol abuse manifested in their life at work? What do his colleagues say about him? Has the supervisor spoken to him about his absence from work and how it affects his performance? If so, does he respond to such a conversation with the awareness of his alcohol abuse? It can be difficult to help people who are not prepared to recognise or do not wish to admit that they have a problem. His acknowledgment would open the door for solutions, whether in the form of resolving to deal with the matter himself or his willingness to receive necessary treatment for alcohol abuse.

Consider that alcohol abuse could be a sign that your colleague may be battling certain unspoken personal or professional issues. Few individuals walk into alcohol abuse and its woes instantly or accidentally. It is often not simply a search-for-fun-gone-awry phenomenon. It could be a means of sheltering oneself from an uncomfortable situation. It is therefore important to not focus on discipline or performance management alone but also counselling and, depending on the nature of the case, proper rehabilitation. For all possible solutions though, the said colleague would have to be an active participant, otherwise your fears may very well be realised, eventually.