Ask HR: What do I do with my colleague who had an affair with my spouse?

I recently found out that a colleague I work with in the same team at work has had an affair with my spouse. I am so mad and don’t want to work with them any longer. However, I feel too embarrassed to raise the issue at work. How best do I deal with this? I feel betrayed and don’t have any motivation to work.

It should not embarrass you that your spouse had an extra marital affair. Don’t allow yourself to carry their baggage. How did your spouse meet your colleague? Always set boundaries with your colleagues and don’t involve them in your family issues.

You might need counselling to deal with this issue because it can weigh you down and affect your productivity and general wellbeing. If not well managed, it can also lead to mental health challenges. You must continue working with your colleague, and the counselling could assist you in moving on. Consider talking to HR so that if possible, you can be moved from the team your colleague belongs to. Your colleague might have her own insecurities which she is depicting by deliberating hurting you. It might be important for HR to confront her and hear her side of the story.

You must deal with your spouse since it is him who broke the vows. Confronting your colleague might not yield much. You should deal with the cause of the problem, and that is your spouse. Have you considered that maybe you no longer have shared interests and values with your spouse and this is causing him to have a wandering eye? Consider engaging a marriage counsellor to try and salvage your relationship. It would also be worthwhile to involve your parents to arrive at an amicable solution. You spouse must, however, be willing to work on the marriage, otherwise your efforts will be futile.

If this does not work, then you might have to count your losses and sever relationships with your spouse. Hanging in there might seem like the best thing to do according to society. However, you are the wearer of the shoe and knows where it pinches most. Imagine if you lose your job because of non-performance due to the behaviours of your spouse. Is he responsible enough to take care of you financially?