Ask HR: What did my coach mean when he said I need to understand the business more?

Four months ago, a career coach suggested that I need to better understand the business of the organisation I work for if I am to be an effective and successful HR professional. I am a HR graduate and I know about the business of our organisation. How much more should I understand the business? Should I take up a role in another department?

Retaining the services of a qualified career coach can be beneficial. Left entirely to one’s devices, it is harder to acquire the self-awareness necessary to spur significant career growth. A coach can help you not only to improve self and peripheral awareness, but also challenge you to recognise and better deploy your potential. And yes, among other requirements, you do need to understand the business of your organisation well to be an effective HR professional.

Whether your organisation is set up to achieve financial or other objectives, you need to fully appreciate its aspirations and how it goes about reaching them. Do you know how your organisation is performing relative to its objectives? Are you aware of the challenges facing your organisation and industry? Do you know the opportunities that your organisation is seeking to exploit and the risks it is keen to mitigate? Do you know your organisation’s ecosystem and its key stakeholders? Do you appreciate the business concerns that keep your leaders awake at night?

Do you know what your colleagues think about the experience of working in your organisation? Can you gauge the social climate in your organisation? Do you know what enhances or undermines your colleagues’ engagement? Have you done what is practical to address their concerns? Can you have a difficult conversation with the business in the interest of employees? Can you, in the same vein, hold a difficult conversation with colleagues in the interest of the business? Would you know when you are losing the balance?