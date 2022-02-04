Ask HR: What could my colleague be finding so enjoyable in this boring job we do?

We have a colleague in our team who keeps saying that she enjoys and is grateful for her job. Although our company is not a bad employer, I find it odd that she says this yet we do the same job, which I sometimes find unbearable. We don’t have the best salary packages, we don’t get to do team building activities and some of our bosses are unapproachable. I wonder, what could possibly be enjoyable about the daily grind?

Some might disagree, but few organisations set out to make the working lives of their employees unbearable. This notwithstanding, as is true of other facets of life, any job presents varied experiences, not all of which may be positive. Most people who enjoy their jobs usually do so in spite of the rigours of the daily grind, not because their jobs. Work environments or colleagues always evoke blissful sensations.

You acknowledge that yours is not a bad employer, what do you find odd about your colleague’s sentiments? Is it so repetitious that it grates on your nerves? Do you perhaps suspect that her sentiments are a tad disingenuous? Do you think that your employer is undeserving of any association with positive employee experience? Have you asked your colleague what she enjoys about her job or why she likes to express her sentiments as such? Since you hold the same job as she does, could be that her experience has more to do with her perspective? What informs your sentiments?

Most jobs have aspects that are enjoyable as well as those that are difficult or drab. It is hard to imagine a job that does not entail some sort of daily grind. Few organisations would pay their employees to walk in the park, although some might consider even this to be onerous. The daily grind is part of the package, without which any job would not entirely be practical.

Some people notice and acknowledge positive experiences while others either grudgingly do so or not at all. Are you aware of what you could be grateful about in your work environment? Gratitude is not a metric valuation of the object or experience in question; it is an attitude without which even paradise would appear barren. To quote Roy T. Bennett, “Be grateful for what you already have while you pursue your goals.