Ask HR: What can I tell my friends who don’t think HR is a serious career?

I am a HR professional aspiring to become a HR Director for a medium sized organisation. I love my job and have no plans of changing it or resigning. However, my peers recently suggested that HR is a soft field and challenged me to show them what is difficult in my job. For a moment, I was lost for words. What would be a good answer to them?

Some jobs may seem relatively easier than others to carry out, yet they all exert the incumbents’ faculties, unless there is no standard of performance expected. Those who excel in any career field find they must apply themselves fully in order to succeed. Jobs however vary in nature as do those who undertake them and it is therefore inadvisable to be fixated on making like-for-like comparisons.

Are you dealing with a specific function in HR or is your role generalist in nature? How challenging has your career experience been so far? What do your peers know about HR? Has any of them held a HR role? There can be a marked difference between perception and reality. A marathon runner in action could be perceived by an observer to be engaged in the exercise of placing one leg after the other in succession over a distance of 42 kilometres at a certain pace. But is that the whole story?

The HR function ordinarily helps an organisation to draw optimal value from its employees while also creating meaningful career experiences for them. HR plays a role in the entire employee lifecycle, intervening in various ways from when an organisation seeks candidates to when, and even after, it parts ways with employees.

The question is, are you suited for a HR career? Do you have the wherewithal to succeed as a HR professional? Will a HR career grant you fulfilment? Should your peers endorse your career choice? What do they know about your trade? Do they know how it is to wrestle against a union that is allergic to reason on the slippery mat of an organisation teetering on the brink of industrial action? Can they emotionally unpack the experience of conducting a redundancy exercise? To quote Jack Handey, ‘Before you criticise someone, walk a mile in their shoes. That way, you'll be a mile from them, and you'll have their shoes.’