Ask HR: What can I tell my friends who don’t think HR is a serious career?

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • The HR function ordinarily helps an organisation to draw optimal value from its employees while also creating meaningful career experiences for them.


  • HR plays a role in the entire employee lifecycle, intervening in various ways from when an organisation seeks candidates to when, and even after, it parts ways with employees.

I am a HR professional aspiring to become a HR Director for a medium sized organisation. I love my job and have no plans of changing it or resigning. However, my peers recently suggested that HR is a soft field and challenged me to show them what is difficult in my job. For a moment, I was lost for words. What would be a good answer to them? 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.