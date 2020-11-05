Ask HR: What can I do to ensure success in my new role?

I have just been promoted to a supervisory role where I will have direct oversight over five colleagues. This is my first promotion and I am thrilled. But while I am excited, I am also a bit scared of this new challenge and would like some insights on how to excel and build blocks for my next move.

Congratulations on your promotion. At a time when many are unemployed or facing uncertainties at their workplaces, it is refreshing to read such positive news. I am also glad that you are looking for ways to excel in your new role.

The best way of knowing how to lead is to look back at your own journey and think of what you liked and disliked about your boss. This does not mean you should dish out undue favours.

Just ensure that everyone knows what is required of them, and that they have the resources they need to get the job done. Check on them often to provide clarity and guidance, and monitor their performance to ensure they stay on course. Where there are challenges, it is your role to resolve them, but you can rope in your line manager in case you are unable to get a way round the challenges.

You now have a responsibility to ensure your team’s work ethic is aligned to company practices and culture, and to point out the gaps. Remember to lead by example. You can’t expect your team to attend meetings on time if you are always late, or expect them to turn in their reports on time when you do need to give them timely feedback or information they need to complete their reports.

Do not treat any member of your team differently or excuse them from actions such as bullying or intimidation. Your team expects you to provide a safe work environment so that they can perform optimally.

Lead your team by modeling the right behaviour through your work ethics, being respectful, and offering criticism using the right tone and demeanor. Give feedback frequently, and be precise and clear by giving examples of what is expected and what is unacceptable. While your employer has a responsibility to make you ready for the role, you need to be bold and ask for training and mentorship opportunities. Take charge of your career and invest in learning new skills so that you are well equipped for future roles.

Millennial HR

www.millenialhr.com