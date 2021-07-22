Ask HR: What can I do to end nepotism at my place of work?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

  • Raising this as a group protects you from victimisation.


  • Together, make a list of the specific cases of nepotism and then ask for a meeting with a senior manager who is not part of the illegal dealings, or with the CEO, and state your grievances.

What is the best way to tackle issues of nepotism and tribalism? Some of our managers have populated their departments with relatives. The company’s list of suppliers is also full of relatives and friends of my colleagues. We will soon be out of jobs unless key decisions are made.

