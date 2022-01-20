Ask HR: What can HR do to help staff cope with financial constraints?

I am overwhelmed by the high number of requests for financial assistance I have received this month. There seems to be so much financial need that our organisation cannot cope with. My team members are doing their best to cope, but they seem distracted. We have a very restrictive policy on loans and salary advances, but I am concerned. As a supervisor, what are some interventions that would be considered appropriate by our management?

It is amazing to see managers who are not only concerned about their employee’s welfare but are also willing to provide solutions for wholesome care at all times. Many employers believe their financial duty to staff starts and ends with the salary cheque. Duty of care is not only about physical and mental wellbeing of employees, it must include psychological wellbeing and all its components, including financial wellbeing. It is common to conclude that work-related stress arises from overwork and incompetency, while the root cause could be personal issues – marital, finances, work relationships or overwhelming debt. Expecting optimal productivity from an employee who is dodging calls from debt collectors and probably avoiding friends, colleagues and clients, is a mirage.

Before you speak to the management, establish the root cause of the problem so you can arrive at solutions that are most suitable and relevant. Seek views from those directly affected to establish their challenges and suggestions on what support would be appropriate. Speak to those who seem OK to establish how they are managing and what good practices could benefit others. Your approach should be uniform and not profile anyone. You could ask a question in a group setting – how is everyone doing? Any work or personal challenges I could help you navigate? From here you will have an idea on who to reach out to for more details. Be careful not to set high expectations or pitch your staff against their leaders. A neutral question like, ‘How could the organisation help you navigate this challenge?’ would be more appropriate than statements like ‘I can’t believe they are doing this to you’.

Your solutions could include expert sessions on managing finances and wealth creation including managing savings and expenses. Encouraging your staff to join saving society groups would provide easy access to credit for needs such as school fees and other emergencies. You could push for employer’s welfare to include emergency financial support that can be repaid within a short period, or sponsor a savings scheme for employees.

