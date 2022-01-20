Ask HR: What can HR do to help staff cope with financial constraints?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Before you speak to the management, establish the root cause of the problem so you can arrive at solutions that are most suitable and relevant.


  • Seek views from those directly affected to establish their challenges and suggestions on what support would be appropriate.


  • Speak to those who seem OK to establish how they are managing and what good practices could benefit others. Your approach should be uniform and not profile anyone.

I am overwhelmed by the high number of requests for financial assistance I have received this month. There seems to be so much financial need that our organisation cannot cope with. My team members are doing their best to cope, but they seem distracted. We have a very restrictive policy on loans and salary advances, but I am concerned. As a supervisor, what are some interventions that would be considered appropriate by our management?

