Ask HR: What can HR do to create a good work environment?

What role does HR play in fostering a positive company culture, and how do you measure its impact on employee satisfaction and productivity?

Organisation culture is the way employees interact with each other and with management. The values in the organisation shape its culture. It is not the values plastered on the walls but the overall experience of employees. Simple things matter. Just a smile and simple greetings can influence the culture in the organisation. The values of the company, if they already exist, should be subjected to constant checks through employee surveys or focus groups to check if they are still relevant.

For an organisation without defined values, employees should be involved in the process of coming up with values, and it should not be an exercise only for the executives. HR should foster a positive company culture. However, each departmental manager also has a responsibility of creating an enabling environment in their respective space so that employees feel valued and respected. The employees themselves influence the culture in the way they interact with their colleagues at the workplace. Therefore, embedding culture requires the effort of all parties.

The senior leadership sets the tone of the culture, which cascades to the rest of the organisation. That said, HR is responsible for creating a good reward and recognition mechanism, employee wellness programmes and facilitating communication forums to update employees, provide a channel for employees to also give feedback. Beyond the office, their work is to extend empathy to employees when they have a personal issue affecting them. Office culture is also influenced by the happenings in the social realm. Measuring impact can be done as often as weekly. However, realistically, an employee net promoter score can be done on a quarterly basis and a more comprehensive employee satisfaction and engagement survey done every two years.