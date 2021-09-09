Ask HR: What are the key red flags one should look out for in their place of work?

I am still new in this organisation, but my instincts tell me there is something wrong here. My colleagues are not as warm as I thought they would be to me, and the communication channels are also not so good. I keep missing out on crucial info. What are some red flags one should watch out for?

How do you interact with your supervisor? Are you ignored while the others are applauded for a job well done? It should concern you if you are not invited to meetings that you should ideally attend. This is a subtle message that your presence is not needed, or that you don’t add value to the team.

Learn to read the mood in the room. If your colleagues stop talking when you walk in, that is a red flag. Either they have negative information that you are not privy to or they were discussing you. When you express interest in a vacant role and no feedback is forthcoming from your supervisor or you are not invited for the interview, and only get to know someone has been given the role when the announcement is shared, be concerned.

Do company events happen without your knowledge? It should worry you if you are not invited to events that your peers are participating. An apology note to say that it was an omission is not good enough as if you are seen as a critical talent, you should have been invited. If this occurs, then you should start planning your exit strategy rather than wait for surprises. We are bound to make mistakes once in a while. However, if you notice there is unnecessary outbursts when an issue involves you, stay alert.

How is the work distributed among your colleagues? If you are overloaded, it could be a ploy to set you up for failure. This is more so if there is lack of support to enable you perform. An underload is also a red flag, to render you redundant and make justification to restructure your role. Are your performance review discussions objective? Is there follow up on the development issues agreed upon. Is it a reflection of your performance throughout the year? Are you paid on time? If there are constant salary delays, this is a serious red flag and you should act upon as soon as possible.

Be aware of your surrounding and seek to find out how your peers in the market are faring on so as to benchmark the company culture. Don’t be in an environment that is negative and which is frustrating you. Look for options in the market.