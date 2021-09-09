Ask HR: What are the key red flags one should look out for in their place of work?

What you need to know:

  • Learn to read the mood in the room. If your colleagues stop talking when you walk in, that is a red flag.


  • Either they have negative information that you are not privy to or they were discussing you.


  • When you express interest in a vacant role and no feedback is forthcoming from your supervisor or you are not invited for the interview be concerned.

I am still new in this organisation, but my instincts tell me there is something wrong here.  My colleagues are not as warm as I thought they would be to me, and the communication channels are also not so good. I keep missing out on crucial info. What are some red flags one should watch out for? 

