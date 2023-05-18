Ask HR: What are some of the skills an aspiring leader must have?

I am in a role where I seem to be stagnating. It has been two years without any recognition, or being assigned special tasks or new projects. I have been observing that one of my peers is getting a higher share than others. I am evaluating ways of increasing my skills to be better prepared when the right opportunity arises. What do you consider as must-have skills for a manager who aspires to leadership roles?

I admire your attitude and desire to keep growing in your career. Instead of wallowing in self-pity and being envious of a colleague who seems to be getting a bigger share of the assignments critical to your career growth, you have chosen to enhance your skills to excel. You see, there are skills that cannot be studied, but only gained through practice and proactive behaviour. Here is how you can employ social skills to create a lasting impression with those who matter, and activate power that can positively influence your career growth.

Start by identifying the key people at work whose opinions are respected and strategically start building a network of suitable mentors and influencers. Office politics is real, but instead of looking for ways to navigate that space and advocate for self, some choose to lie low and wait, hoping to catch the strays. But this can be a long wait, especially when you have no one to mention your name at the right place and time, especially among excellent peers. Words carry weight, and a favourable word affirming your competencies, skills and capability is likely to be a game changer.

When you get invites to strategic business events, as you listen to key conversations, be quick to seize opportunities to demonstrate a superior understanding of the business, challenges and solutions. You will be surprised at how a humble brag can open the right doors for you. To get this right, work on your self-awareness, and read situations around you so you can respond appropriately at the right time. I must warn against manipulation and favoritism. This is a no-go zone. It will ruin your career, and once your helper is out, you will be next.