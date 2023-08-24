Ask HR: What are some of the bad career moves you've witnessed?

What are some of the smart or bad career moves have you witnessed from interacting with different people throughout your career?

O ne day, a young millennial walked into my office and challenged me on the probation period required of employees. He argued that he is a fast learner who adapts quickly. He promised he would be up to speed within no time, and then get bored and likely leave before the real work starts. Fast forward, this person now has a high-flying career, is loved by employers, but never stays long at one work station. Another employee was the complete opposite. She was a steady riser who, though a quick learner and highly adaptable, chose a slower pace, taking time to learn, improve skills and competencies and establish solid networks. Now she is at C-Suite level, with a bright future a head. Then there was another in between, always viewed any extra work with suspicion, was poor at adapting to change and has changed jobs perhaps three times by now, but sadly, she has recorded no change or growth in the nature of his work and responsibilities. This one is now a frustrated employee who is likely to block the progress of others, or steal employer’s time.

I have also met employees who know they are good, but will not make a career move unless affirmed by others. I recall reviewing some CVs to a key role, and was surprised that one staff, who stood a better chance than others, had not applied. On checking with them they said a role change at that time would not be good for the family. That was noble. Within two years they moved on to a much better role, and on to a great career with the family cheering them on. Then there was another whose career growth was limited by academic qualifications. We discussed the options of going back to school. They went to obtain a first degree and beyond and are now holding an international role. But, I have many young workers who’ve stagnated in their careers for lack of academic or professional qualifications, waiting and hoping their experience will carry them. Unfortunately, it is always a long wait.