Ask HR: Was my boss right to give me a warning letter just for yawning?

Last week one of our directors gave be a warning letter because I yawned in a meeting he was chairing. Does that constitute misconduct? I was not asked to explain my behaviour. Everyone yawns. I feel that this should not be used to spoil my disciplinary record. What can I do about it?

Few people would celebrate having a stained workplace disciplinary record. Whether the reasons are serious, flimsy or even spurious in nature, disciplinary actions have the potential to not only blemish one’s personal brand but also undermine career prospects. It is important to ensure that disciplinary considerations are objective and that misconduct is consistent with the preferred penalties. This could help to forestall instances where grave misconduct meets with unwarranted clemency or frivolous behaviour with disproportionately severe punishment. An organisation should ensure that there is room for employees accused of wrongdoing to defend themselves, explain their actions and shed light on mitigating grounds thereof before disciplinary action is taken.

What made it so obvious that you were yawning at the meeting? What about your yawn might have offended the said director? Did you stage such a show-stopping yawn that it was clearly denigrating to the said director? Could the director have construed your yawning to be an expression of your sentiments towards the issue he was addressing during the meeting? Did your body yield to a natural instinct or did you intend to make a certain statement through a yawn? True, everyone yawns yet it is possible for this natural occurrence to be offensive based on when, where or near whom it happens. You are unlikely to find people who consider yawning a respectful gesture, especially when it interjects speech.

Do you have an opportunity to appeal to the said director or HR to be heard so you may explain your conduct? If you realise that your yawn was indeed offensive, consider taking responsibility for your action and seek leniency. There could be a chance that the warning letter might be withdrawn, thereby repairing your disciplinary record. Nevertheless, mind your yawning in future. A lot more could be associated with it besides looming slumber or pangs of hunger.