Ask HR: Was my boss right to give me a warning letter just for yawning?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • What made it so obvious that you were yawning at the meeting? What about your yawn might have offended the said director?


  • Did you stage such a show-stopping yawn that it was clearly denigrating to the said director?


  • Could the director have construed your yawning to be an expression of your sentiments towards the issue he was addressing during the meeting?

Last week one of our directors gave be a warning letter because I yawned in a meeting he was chairing. Does that constitute misconduct? I was not asked to explain my behaviour. Everyone yawns. I feel that this should not be used to spoil my disciplinary record. What can I do about it?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.