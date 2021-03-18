Ask HR: These two job offers look the same...which one should I go for?

I have two job offers to choose from and both are in procurement and at the same level. One is with my current employer while the other is in another organisation. Both jobs pay well and I am told that the other organisation is as good as the one I’m in. Is there a way to ensure I make a good choice?

In such uncertain times, you are fortunate to have job options at your disposal. Based on what you state, it looks as though you would be in good stead either way if you tossed a coin to choose a job yet it might prove useful to ask yourself a few questions. If the two jobs are similar, how does their organisational culture compare? What about line managers? What about career growth prospects? What about the leadership? What do you find most valuable at this stage of your career? Which employer is likely to offer it? At what price does either job come? Do both demand similar input or personal cost?

Sometimes it can be difficult to make choices, especially when you need to distinguish between what is right for you from among good choices. You might find inspiration from the poem The Road not Taken by Robert Frost.

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveler, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth;

Then took the other, as just as fair,

And having perhaps the better claim,

Because it was grassy and wanted wear;

Though as for that the passing there

Had worn them really about the same,

And both that morning equally lay

In leaves no step had trodden black.

Oh, I kept the first for another day!

Yet knowing how way leads on to way,

I doubted if I should ever come back.

I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.