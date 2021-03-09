Ask HR: Surely, how can you justify the huge salaries some CEOs earn?

I read in the newspapers about how much salary some CEOs earn and I wonder whether it is fair to pay so much money to one individual yet other workers earn relatively small amounts. I hope it is not the same with my organisation. Some CEO bonus amounts that we read about are abnormally high. How can this be justifiable?

The topic of executive pay regularly features in social gripe, usually draped with the notion that it is disproportionate to the wages of the average worker. Between the 60s and today, the average distance between executive pay and that of the average worker has grown significantly. Some pundits consider this the result of a corporate world that has unashamedly gestated and nursed human greed. The avalanche of such sentiments has culminated in shareholders of corporations demanding greater openness about the quantum of executive pay and its correlation with organisational performance.

Do you consider that CEOs are overpaid in general or relative to the average worker? What metric do you employ to establish that premise? Do all executives deal with the same circumstances? Some have argued that the job of senior executives is most precarious, that they force one to remain switched on 24/7, are fraught with the anxiety of being the face of an organisation even when the chips are down, they deprive privacy and, for many executives, time with their families. What do individuals sacrifice in order to become executives? What is the cost? Do we tend to count their cars more than the scars that they sustain along the way?

There is no justification for paying workers meagrely when an organisation is meeting its financial objectives or paying executives hefty bonuses if they do not meet shareholder expectations. Are CEOs that perform well comparable to stars in other fields? Should executive pay be quarantined from the forces of free market any more than entire businesses? In some organisations, certain office consumables could cost more than the CEO’s pay. Do we examine such expenses as scrupulously as executive pay? If you became a CEO tomorrow, how much might the job take out of you? How much pay would be enough for you?