Ask HR: Surely, how can you justify the huge salaries some CEOs earn?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • In some organisations, certain office consumables could cost more than the CEO’s pay.


  • Do we examine such expenses as scrupulously as executive pay? If you became a CEO tomorrow, how much might the job take out of you?


  • How much pay would be enough for you?

I read in the newspapers about how much salary some CEOs earn and I wonder whether it is fair to pay so much money to one individual yet other workers earn relatively small amounts. I hope it is not the same with my organisation. Some CEO bonus amounts that we read about are abnormally high. How can this be justifiable?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.