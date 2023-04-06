Ask HR: So, should we stop using pet names in the office?

I recently saw an incident where a woman got into trouble for calling her colleague by a pet name. Does that mean that pet names are banned from the workplace and that only official names should be used?

A pet name is used instead of someone’s name to express familiarity and fondness. Using pet names is also a sign of camaraderie between colleagues. However, there is a thin line between use of pet names that have romantic overtures and those that are synonymous with friendship. In the workplace, it is advisable and beneficial to use official names to avoid misunderstandings between colleagues, irrespective of their rank. Colleagues using these pet names tend to form groupings which might help build team work hence establishing more cohesion in the team. However, this can also encourage development of different camps, which could breed a divisive culture at the workplace.

Pet names, when used by some colleagues, can be considered demeaning. In the workplace there are different ranks and positions. When a person in authority uses a pet name to refer to their junior, that name is more likely to seem demeaning to the employee, and an exertion of their power. Also, if other colleagues witness the senior colleague using a pet name to a person of lower rank, it could be perceived as favouritism.

Colleagues in the same level are more likely to have established close ties, so the use of pet names among such a group is acceptable. It might be unrealistic to ban pet names in the workplace as there might be no mechanism of policing it other than when it is deemed inappropriate, and ends up being reported to management. However, some organisations have policies that require formal interactions within the workplace.

Before deciding to use pet names, read the room, and get a sense of whether the people you are using pet names on would take issue with it or not, and also whether the use of such names is acceptable in public. Be aware of your work relations with the colleague you are nicknaming. For instance, you should always maintain a professional relationship with your supervisor. It might be misconstrued as insubordination if you called your boss a pet name, which they don’t like.

It is unacceptable to use pet names on a colleague who is not willing to entertain it or reciprocate. No matter how you perceive the pet name as respectable, you must have an agreement with your colleague on usage. It could also be seen as sexual harassment if your colleague does not consent.

