Ask HR: So, leaders are not expected to ever lose their temper?

As a manager of a large team, I often lose my cool at the workplace. How should leaders deal with losing their temper? Are they meant to be robots who never display negative emotion at work?

Leadership is an enterprise that demands a delicate balance of several attributes, among them emotional intelligence and self-control. While they may aspire to maintain composure in the face of frustrating situations, expecting leaders to be robots is neither realistic nor desirable. Leaders are, like all human beings, susceptible to the tides of temper. Frequent unrestrained displays of anger or frustration can, however, undermine leadership effectiveness. Besides eroding trust, they can damage relationships, demotivate team members, and hinder collaborative efforts. Emotional outbursts also impair sound decision-making, as they are often triggered by impulse rather than rational consideration.

While leaders should strive to leash their emotions, they need not curb them entirely. Authenticity and genuine emotional expression can foster trust and human connection. Leaders who acknowledge their emotions and handle them appropriately can create an environment that values transparency and empathy.

Recognising the distinction between expressing emotion and losing control is crucial in maintaining a balanced approach. By cultivating self-awareness, leaders can recognise their emotional state and that of their team members, take a step back and respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively to negative stimuli. Leaders could also benefit from mentorship, coaching, or advice from trusted colleagues to help them navigate frustrating situations whilst maintaining their emotional equilibrium and professionalism.

Striking the balance between authentic self-expression and maintaining professional decorum is vital. As a manager, it is possible to acknowledge your emotions while also taking responsibility for managing them appropriately and fostering a respectful work environment. The key, therefore, is to be found at neither ends of the spectrum spanning the display of unrestrained emotion on one end or striving to become emotionally detached androids on the other.

Learning to tame one’s temper is part of a lifelong curriculum. In the words of Aristotle, “Anyone can get angry, but to do this to the right person, to the right extent, at the right time, with the right motive, and in the right way, that is not for everyone, nor is it easy.”