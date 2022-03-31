Ask HR: Should I tell others that the new HR rep is my ex-girlfriend?
What you need to know:
I am a manager and we got a new HR representative for our department. The problem is, she is my ex-girlfriend from a few years back. How best do I deal with this situation before it gets awkward? Should I disclose to her boss that we used to date? Is there conflict of interest? I don’t want people to think I’m getting special treatment in the future. How do I work my way around this scenario?
Why do you think it will get awkward? You are no longer dating; why should it bother you that she is managing HR for your department? Did you part ways amicably? Find out if she has any concerns before you worry too much. Colleagues spend a lot of time together, therefore it is inevitable for romantic relationship to develop sometimes. Most organisations have policies or ‘unspoken rules’ on how colleagues should interact when they get married, but most don’t define how to behave when in a relationship. Most organisational policies don’t prohibit but just define how to relate especially if a staff member and supervisor are in a relationship. Often, full disclosure is required so that the two are separated and neither reports to the other.
Will she be comfortable if this issue is disclosed? That is her personal matter, unless it is interfering with her work. A relationship should not interfere with performance. If it does, then it is not worth pursuing. It can mess your job and put you in a worse situation both emotionally and financially. There is no conflict of interest since even if you are dating you don’t have any reporting relationship. If there was, then there would be a conflict. But you already parted ways so it ceases to be a concern. However, depending on why you parted ways and who initiated it, then it might be tension between you two when you start working together.
Discuss and agree on how you will continue relating. Your past relationship should in no way interfere with business operations. You must agree to create a professional working relationship for both of you to succeed. You cannot control what your colleagues will say about the two of you. What you can do is create boundaries with your former girlfriend and do what has to be done. You need to focus on rebuilding the working relationship with help from your HR support so that both of you can be in the best emotional state to work and be productive. I would like to caution you that as a manager you must be wary when you pursue romantic relationship at work since it might look like you are bullying employees into accepting your advances, especially when you date junior employees. This could eventually ruin your career advancement. Therefore, tread carefully or look for love elsewhere.
Jane Muiruri
