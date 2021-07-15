Ask HR: Should I tell my boss that I am going for interviews somewhere else?

I have qualified for an interview from my dream organisation but I have not quit my current place of work yet. I don’t see why I should let my employer know because I have endured a lot of mistreatment here. Should I be frank with the interview panel about my situation? And, how should I explain to my current employer about my next move?

Ideally, you should confirm employment at a new organisation before you resign from your current one, and employers are aware of this. What you should never do is to start working with a new employer before you disengage with your current one because if discovered, you could end up losing both opportunities, and draw questions about your integrity. Therefore, inform the interview panel that you are currently employed, and are seeking a new opportunity.

By the way, if you already have a job, you will have competitive advantage in the negotiation process, the assumption being that you are not that desperate. Use your bargaining power to get a good deal, and ensure that all the benefits you enjoy at your current workplace, but are not available at the new organisation, are commuted to cash and included in your salary. Review your contract to confirm that it includes all the benefits agreed upon.

Be strategic when resigning because you never know when you might need to return. Have a conversation with your supervisor rather than issue a letter of resignation. Take the opportunity to appreciate the company as well as the leadership provided by your supervisor. This is not the time to be critical and to confront your supervisor on their failures. When given a chance to give feedback, focus on issues rather than personalities, giving suggestions on improvements that will benefit your colleagues. This is not the time to settle scores with your supervisor.

Be clear on why you are leaving – career growth, better remuneration or culture. Also ask for an acceptance letter stipulating your entitlement on final dues as per your employment contract. Ensure the transition is smooth by preparing handover notes and showing willingness to support the colleague who will be assigned to your role. The grass on the other side is not always greener. Therefore, don’t burn bridges, in case you don’t settle in the new company and need to come back.

