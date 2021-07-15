Ask HR: Should I tell my boss that I am going for interviews somewhere else?

By  Jane Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Be clear on why you are leaving – career growth, better remuneration or culture. Also ask for an acceptance letter stipulating your entitlement on final dues as per your employment contract.


  • Ensure the transition is smooth by preparing handover notes and showing willingness to support the colleague who will be assigned to your role.

I have qualified for an interview from my dream organisation but I have not quit my current place of work yet. I don’t see why I should let my employer know because I have endured a lot of mistreatment here. Should I be frank with the interview panel about my situation? And, how should I explain to my current employer about my next move?

