Ask HR: Should I take this job from a company with a bad reputation?

I have been head hunted for a great role in a well known company. Although I am excited, I have some misgivings as the new company has a bad reputation. Good employees do not stay long there. They are either frustrated until they leave or sacked for flimsy reasons. What should I consider before making the final decision?

It is always great when we catch the eye of a recruiter, and hugely uplifting to have someone offer us a job when we least expect it. I like that you are keen to evaluate all options apart from just career growth. The questions you are posing are great and if I were you, I would follow a similar approach in addition to posing them to the recruiter. Specifically, I would want to know their views on this company’s reputation and keen to get an assurance that my career will not be impacted negatively.

I would be interested in knowing whether the recruiter has ever hired for this company before, and the turnover rates of the candidates involved. What trials do they think I might encounter, and what tips do they have on how to navigate those successfully? A good recruiter should provide valuable insights to help potential candidates make an informed decision and avoid a limiting career move.

I would list down the enablers that I value most in my current role and be curious to know if these are likely to be interfered with. If I value being empowered and flexibility in decision making, I would be keen to know the leadership style of my would-be line manager to ascertain what I may need to change to fit in. You are worried about the retention of employees.

Speak to ex-employees to understand circumstances behind their departure. Your recruiter should provide contacts or obtain the employers’ perspective on this. Office politics is also an area of interest. Some workplaces have toxic environments, some fueled by politics and unhealthy competition which influence every key decision, leading to low trust levels and lack of integrity. Find out whether the employer is aware of the public’s view with regards to their reputation and if any effort has been made to address issues of concern.

Although there are no permanent jobs, I would rather be happy at a lower role and wait for a suitable promotion, at the right time, in the right environment, than be swayed to a wrong role for the sake of a higher title or more money.