Ask HR: Should I take this job from a company with a bad reputation?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Speak to ex-employees to understand circumstances behind their departure.


  • Your recruiter should provide contacts or obtain the employers’ perspective on this. Office politics is also an area of interest.


  • Some workplaces have toxic environments, some fueled by politics and unhealthy competition which influence every key decision, leading to low trust levels and lack of integrity

I have been head hunted for a great role in a well known company. Although I am excited, I have some misgivings as the new company has a bad reputation. Good employees do not stay long there. They are either frustrated until they leave or sacked for flimsy reasons. What should I consider before making the final decision?

