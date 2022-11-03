Ask HR: Should I switch to consultancy or stick to employment?

I was laid off five months ago and I have not been successful in securing another job in project management. I have been careful not to squander my exit package, but now want to explore some self-employment options. I have been engaged in some projects that have kept me going, and I am now seriously considering being fully self-employed as a consultant. Am I giving up too quickly?

You encourage many by your question. Whereas some employees see being laid off as the worst that can happen in their career, you demonstrate that there are many opportunities that await those who positively embrace this change. I commend you for not rushing to spend your end of service payment. And indeed, even though a suitable employment opportunity has not come yet, you have used your free time to gain more experience. This is a great opportunity to demonstrate your competencies in being proactive, adaptable to new situations and taking risks.

You ask if you are giving up too quickly. Whereas only you can answer this, I will share the key options I would consider. Consider how your search for new opportunities in the past five months has been. Sending a CV to jobs that do not exists hoping that someone will spot your well written resume and give you a call is a long shot. Many employers are not keen on unsolicited CVs. The second scenario is where you may have been applying to listed jobs that you are fully qualified for, but have not been invited for any interview. In such a case, check the presentation of your CV and other application documents. Be sure to always comply with the documents requested. Oversupply may be misconstrued to mean you do not take instructions carefully.

If on the other hand you have been to some interviews and not been successful, consider the feedback given and improve. If you have severally made it to the final shortlist only to miss the mark, you need to evaluate your strategy.

Sometimes an employer may think you are over qualified for the role and may not stay long if selected, so be sure to speak about your commitment to your work, referencing your past experience. Some candidates lose out at the end due to poor feedback from former employers, or the referees you have listed. Some employers are weary of employees who have been laid off, thinking that this has something to do with performance. At the next interview, dispel this perception and speak about your work ethics, productivity and achievements.

This would be a great opportunity to show case the projects you have been handling, the lessons you are learning and how this knowledge will be useful at your next role. If any of the regrets may arise from uncompetitive skills and competencies, invest on re-skilling and equip yourself better for the next interview.