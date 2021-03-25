Ask HR: Should I reveal that I am about to resign because of my bad boss?

I feel frustrated by my current role. To begin with, my immediate boss always sidelines me and gives instructions directly to my juniors. A myriad things are making me feel stressed about this job and I have made up my mind to resign. Would you advise that I be honest about the reasons I am resigning or to just offer generic reasons?

We spend a good portion of our day working so if you are frustrated at work, you will be a very unhappy person, and that can affect your physical and mental health. What hurts you when your boss deals directly with members of your team? Your juniors may possess skills you don’t have, and may be experts in their respective roles. How do you relate with your team? As courtesy, they should inform you when they take any “instructions” from the boss. Have you noticed any change in attitude towards you from your team?

Could it be that you don’t deliver whenever given instructions? What else is making you consider resigning? The grass is sometimes less green on the other side. The issue should only concern you if it is affecting your productivity and career growth. Your boss is an employee, just like you. Therefore, don’t make any career decision based on his views or behaviours. Have you tried having a candid discussion with him?

It is unfortunate that some organisations are riddled with petty politics and dramatic characters with negative energy who turn the workplace into a circus and create a toxic work environment. Some employees come with all kinds of emotional baggage which, unfortunately, they deflect on others.

Perhaps you are dealing with a mentally unstable boss. Therefore, don’t take any drastic career decisions without attempting to resolve the issues. If all fails, you can consider escalating to HR for arbitration. If reconciliation fails and you decide to leave the organisation, you must take the exit interview and be as candid as possible, highlighting the challenges that made you resign, in the hope that your account will influence management to take the necessary remedial measures.