Ask HR: Should I report my unsupportive supervisor to HR?

My manager has refused to teach me all the skills required to excel in my job, and this may cost me a promotion. I don’t know what to do but I think I can get help from our Human Resources office. Should I go to HR about this or am I just being a disgruntled employee?

The manager has a responsibility to mentor you while you are working under him. However, the assumption is that you have the requisite skills and experience, which is why you were hired for the job in the first place. It is your responsibility to perfect those skills on the job without pointing fingers at your manager. You have to be proactive and make specific requests to your manager so that you get guidance. How about developing your own internal networks among your peers who you can also learn from? You will only be considered for promotion if you are excelling in your current role and already demonstrate competencies required for the next role.

Therefore, you should also find out what skills and competencies are required for the next role so that you start preparing yourself. This you can do by learning from peers who are already in the level you desire, taking up training to gain the skills for the roles as well as engaging managers within the organisation on your interest to progress within the organisation.

Do your colleagues get the same treatment from this manager? If not, you may need to look inwards and find out how you might have contributed to this treatment. Some managers are dealing with personal and various work challenges, so give him another chance before you judge him harshly. He might have been going through a challenge.

Reporting him to HR will aggravate the relationship and in future, when there is an opportunity for a promotion within the organisation, your manager’s opinion will be sought and he will be very critical of you. I would advise you to find ways of learning from peers. He might throw you under the bus and discourage another manager from giving you a chance in their department.