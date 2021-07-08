Ask HR: Should I report my colleague who carries strange items in her bag?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • The practices and beliefs that people hold are very personal and cannot be controlled by the employer.


  • Just like faith in whichever denomination is a personal choice, one can choose to either believe in and practice sorcery or not.

I suspect that my colleague practices witchcraft. My colleagues and I have on many occasions seen her with something that looks like leopard skin, and a collection of very dry bones. She discreetly removes them from her bag in the morning and puts them on her desk. Do you think we should report her to management?

