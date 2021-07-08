Ask HR: Should I report my colleague who carries strange items in her bag?

I suspect that my colleague practices witchcraft. My colleagues and I have on many occasions seen her with something that looks like leopard skin, and a collection of very dry bones. She discreetly removes them from her bag in the morning and puts them on her desk. Do you think we should report her to management?



We all have certain beliefs that are largely influenced by our cultures and the way we have been socialised. In the work space, we recognise this and therefore endeavor to have a uniform culture, and adopt practices that guide every team member on how to behave and interact with each other.

The practices and beliefs that people hold are very personal and cannot be controlled by the employer. Just like faith in whichever denomination is a personal choice, one can choose to either believe in and practice sorcery or not. Therefore, your colleague should not bring her private practices to the public.

I would propose that you approach your colleague and advise her not to display the paraphernalia. Tell her that the items are making others uncomfortable. Do not admonish her, since that is her belief which might be deep rooted. Trying to discourage her might be a tall order.

Perhaps she believes the items will help her keep her job. Therefore, she needs acceptance by colleagues as well as empathy. In this tough environment, she may be feeling that this is her only hope of staying employed. In your conversation with her, find out why she carries the items.

You might be surprised that she believes that the items prevent her from losing her job, without recognising that it is her performance as well as her employer’s ability to pay her that determines whether or not she will stay.

Don’t alienate your colleague. She needs reassurance that you and others accept her as part of the team. This way, she might find courage to share her frustrations and get counsel on how to live and work with those who do not necessarily share a similar belief. If the approach fails, then you can escalate the matter to human resources, who should advise the employee to adhere to the practices and culture adopted by the organisation.